Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $437,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.7% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 404,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,381,000 after buying an additional 72,095 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $594.42. 1,393,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $621.41 and a 200-day moving average of $594.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

