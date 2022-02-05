Dohj LLC Acquires 703 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

