Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $54.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 40,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

