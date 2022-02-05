Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $54.00

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 40,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.