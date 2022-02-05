BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $45,776.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

