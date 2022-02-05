Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 1,663,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

