Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in BCE were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,143. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

