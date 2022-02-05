Offshift Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Offshift has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00030080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.61 or 0.99698270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00073735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.00504247 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

