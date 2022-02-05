Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target at $12.80

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAVMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.61) to €13.50 ($15.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

