Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

MGDPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.11. 20,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

