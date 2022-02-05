Ossiam Has $158.13 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130,175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.5% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $158,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 228,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $77,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

