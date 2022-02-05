Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Target were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

