Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,526 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Union Pacific worth $647,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

