Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 679,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $691,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,641,000 after buying an additional 143,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

