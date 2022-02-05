Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $310.17 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00008356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,684,122,892 coins and its circulating supply is 449,327,875 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

