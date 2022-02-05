Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.82. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,885. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

