HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($16.97).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.71) to GBX 810 ($10.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($12.29) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($307,206.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,337.

LON:HSV traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 750 ($10.08). The stock had a trading volume of 613,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 887.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 67.57. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 740 ($9.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

