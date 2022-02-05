Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,017,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.