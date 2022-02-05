Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,017,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.