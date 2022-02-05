Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.42. 1,393,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,409. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

