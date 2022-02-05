One Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

