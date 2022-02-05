Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,377. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.
In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
