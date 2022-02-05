Robust Token Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $20.77 or 0.00050157 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $715,741.67 and $2,041.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.