SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Up 14.5% This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $30.91 million and $2.27 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00110393 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.