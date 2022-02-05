F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

FXLV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 308,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,442. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

