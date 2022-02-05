Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

