Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($14.16).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($14.25) to GBX 1,080 ($14.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.58) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.58) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.93) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of LON SMS traded up GBX 29 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 744 ($10.00). The company had a trading volume of 165,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,405. The company has a market capitalization of £991.08 million and a PE ratio of 496.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 852.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.