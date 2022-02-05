Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Exponent stock traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

