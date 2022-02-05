Dohj LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.