Dohj LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

