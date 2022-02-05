Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 91 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.00 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.