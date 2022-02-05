Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.09. 89,242,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,544,459. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

