eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00293161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011703 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

