$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.