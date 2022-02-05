$2.81 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.45. Best Buy reported earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

