Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GLUE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 247,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,803. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

