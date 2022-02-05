StockNews.com Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.77. 8,924,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

