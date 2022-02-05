Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Target Price at $20.00

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PYXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.55. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

