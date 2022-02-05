Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,814. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

