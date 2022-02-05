Router Protocol Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and $2.81 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00010311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,316,256 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

