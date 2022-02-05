PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 223,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 49.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 44,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 162.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $126.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.