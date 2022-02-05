Dohj LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.