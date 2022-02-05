Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $782.72 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,916,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Coca-Cola worth $782,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

