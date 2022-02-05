Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 684 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

