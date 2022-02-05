Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.63. 6,391,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,505. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

