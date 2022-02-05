Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.44 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Syscoin has a market cap of $505.80 million and $21.44 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00295151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012133 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,920,164 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

