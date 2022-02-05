CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Tops $827,637.31 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $827,637.31 and $911.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00185772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075380 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

