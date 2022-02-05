The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Joint posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. 87,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $721.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.24. Joint has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

