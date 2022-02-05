F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 412 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $410.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.83 and a 200-day moving average of $579.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

