F3Logic LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

