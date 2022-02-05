DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Raised by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 4.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

