$23.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $23.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.29 billion and the lowest is $23.57 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $81.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $134.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,924,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907,457. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.